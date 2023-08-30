Ole Miss Football Season Fashion

Reporters Olivia Wright and Julieanna Jackson explore what’s new in game-day fashion.

By Olivia Wright and Julieanna Jackson

School of Journalism and New Media Students

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for their first game day of the season this weekend against the Mercer Bears. While the team already knows what to wear, freshmen and their families may need a little fashion advice.

At Neilson’s, the oldest department store in the South, employee Abigail Clement says there are some new trends for women to wear in the Grove this year.

“Ruffles are big, and maxi, mini dresses and so is sparkle. Personally, I love dresses on game days so I would definitely say a dress, a cute sneaker, because you want to be comfortable,” Clement said.

Sequined sneakers and dresses are a fashion trend for Ole Miss game days this year, according to Neilson’s personnel.

Many regular Grove-goers have their outfits already picked out.

“My favorite outfit for a football game would be a super, super loose mini dress because it’s so hot and that would keep from overheating, and it’s really cute,” said Ole Miss student Megan Staehling.

For men — even those not on the field — Neilson’s employee Reid Bankston says there is still a sort of uniform.

“Basically just a game day polo, whatever the color is for the week. I guess the guys still love the khaki pants and Wranglers, which is a bit odd to me, but good for them if that’s what they’re into,” Bankston said.

Clement agrees.

“Definitely a lot of collared shirts, a lot of Mississippi logo and Ole Miss, a lot of Hotty Toddy, a lot of Eli,” she said.

Whatever they plan to wear, the fans are ready for the season to begin.

“Actually, I probably won’t be dressed to the nines, definitely have on a nice polo, khaki shorts or something like that, and just ready to rock and roll for this first game,” Ole Miss student Colton Jones said.