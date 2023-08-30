Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Unveils 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

The men’s basketball program has released their non-conference schedule for the inaugural season of the Chris Beard era, squaring off against three conference champions, six 20-win teams, and six schools who reached the postseason last year, all before entering the grueling SEC schedule.



The ninth season in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss will begin against Alabama State, with head coach Chris Beard getting his first game in at the helm on Monday, November 6. The Rebels will then welcome Eastern Washington to Oxford on Friday, November 10, taking on a team that won 23 games and the 2023 Big Sky regular season title.



Following a third game in the SJB Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14 against Detroit Mercy, Ole Miss will host the Throwback Game at the Tad Pad, presented by Cellular South (now C Spire) on Friday, November 17 in the Tad Smith Coliseum. The basketball program will honor former Ole Miss head coach Rob Evans and his teams during his six-year career in Oxford. Evans won 86 contests during his time with the Rebels, and helped lead the 1996-97 team to 20 wins, earning both national and SEC Coach of the Year honors.



Vaught Society members and current men’s basketball season ticket holders will be able to purchase their tickets on Tuesday, September 5, followed by a release to the general public on Thursday, September 7 should supplies last. The game will not be televised or streamed.



The throwback game will see Ole Miss host Sam Houston State, a program that won 26 games a year ago en route to a postseason berth.



Ole Miss will play their first game outside of Oxford on November 22, as they are set to travel up to Philadelphia and take on Temple. They will then return south to host NC State for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday, November 28 at 8 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion, before taking on Memphis in Oxford on Saturday, December 2. The Wolfpack and Tigers will line up Ole Miss with two consecutive games against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams and mark the fourth 20-win team from last season in the first seven games on the schedule.



Following a home matchup with Mount Saint Mary’s on December 5, the Rebels will hit the road for Orlando to face UCF, yet another postseason team from a year ago. On December 16, Ole Miss travels to San Antonio to take on California in the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Series at the AT&T Center.



The team will take on Troy on December 19 in the SJB Pavilion, before battling Southern Miss in Biloxi, Miss. on Saturday, December 23 in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Ole Miss will wrap up their non-conference schedule on December 31 when they host Bryant.



Including their SEC opponents announced in June, Ole Miss will play in 19 contests against 20-win teams from 2022-23, including 20 matchups against postseason teams. The Rebels will square off against 19 teams who finished the previous season in the top 100 NET rankings, with 12 ending last year in the top 50.

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting OleMissTix.com.

