Tom Beckbe Expands with New Location on the Oxford Square

Tom Beckbe, the Alabama-based sporting apparel brand known for its hard-working waxed cotton outerwear and quality craftsmanship, is opening a new retail location in Oxford.

The location will be the brand’s third brick-and-mortar experience and first in the Magnolia State.

The nearly 4,000-square foot space, situated in the heart of Oxford’s historic Courthouse Square, will feature Tom Beckbe’s full line of men’s and women’s premium outerwear, fleece and quilted layers, canvas and leather bags, shirting, pants, and field gear.

The store will also carry a curated selection of limited edition and rare collectible sporting items, including art, books, and hand-carved waterfowl decoys.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Oxford Square,” said Radcliff Menge, Founder and CEO of Tom Beckbe. “Celebrating the unique culture and traditions of the South has been a central part of our brand since its founding, and few places rival Oxford and the Square’s richness of character. We look forward to connecting with the Oxford and greater Mississippi communities of sportsmen and women to share our passion for the outdoors.”

The Oxford Square retail location is set to open its doors in mid-September 2023.

The deal was brokered by Jennifer Marascalco of Cannon Cleary McGraw.

The store will be located at 125 Courthouse Square.

For updates and more information, visit the official Tom Beckbe website at www.tombeckbe.com.

