Soccer’s Shu Ohba Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Ole Miss goalie Shu Ohba Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss’ Shu Ohba has been named SEC Soccer Defensive Player of the Week by the conference office after posting back-to-back shutouts last week for the Rebels.

This is the first weekly award for Ole Miss and the first for Ohba since joining the conference just this season. Ohba becomes the first Rebel to earn a conference weekly recognition since Haleigh Stackpole last did on October 18, 2021. This is also just the second time over the last four seasons that a Rebel has been named Defensive Player of the Week (Ashley Orkus 10/11/21).

Ohba recorded back-to-back shutouts against Samford and previously undefeated Georgia State last week. She made four saves on 12 shots faced against the Bulldogs and two saves on nine shots faced against the Panthers for a total of six saves on 21 shots faced. She has now recorded three shutouts in her first five games as a Rebel and only allowed two total goals.

The junior continues to lead the SEC in saves (19), save percentage (.905), and saves per game (3.80/game). Her three shutouts are tied for most in the conference and her goals against average of 0.40 has her tied for second with South Carolina’s Heather Hinz and Kentucky’s Marz Josephson.

Ohba and the Rebels will be in action this Thursday in Nashville against Lipscomb.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports