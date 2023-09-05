MHP Responds to Four Fatal Wrecks Over Labor Day Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated four fatal wrecks over the Labor Day weekend.

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County.

MHP concluded the 2023 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period on Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Troopers issued a total of 9,186 citations, made 141 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 698 motorists for occupant restraint violations.

MHP also investigated 147 crashes resulting in 43 injuries, including four fatal crashes and four deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Leake, Hinds and Lamar Counties.

In Troop E, which includes Oxford and Lafayette County, troopers issued 791 citations, made 15 arrests for DUI, and issued 69 tickets for no seat belt. Troopers investigated 15 wrecks with one being alcohol-related.

FATAL CRASH, LEAKE COUNTY, 9/1/2023:

On Friday, at approximately 10:01 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 487 in Leake County.

A 2008 Jeep Patriot driven by 27-year-old Isabella Comby of Carthage, traveled east on Reservation Road when the vehicle crossed Highway 487 and struck an embankment. Comby received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

FATAL CRASH, HINDS COUNTY, 9/1/2023:

On Friday, September 1, 2023, at approximately 10:47 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Hinds County.

A tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old Quinton A. Lane of Houston, Texas, traveled west on Interstate 20 when it collided with an unoccupied Acura TLX parked on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 20. Lane received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

FATAL CRASH, LAMAR COUNTY, 9/2/2023:

On Saturday at approximately 3:40 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 589 in Lamar County.

A 2007 Nissan Altima driven by 21-year-old Janiyah Jackson of Picayune, traveled north on Highway 589 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Jackson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

FATAL CRASH, HINDS COUNTY, 9/3/2023:

On Sunday at approximately 11:47 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Hinds County.

A 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 51-year-old Robert L. Shorter of Shelby, was traveling south on Highway 49 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Shorter received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

***

2023 Labor Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 9,186

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 698

DUI’s – 141

Crashes – 147

Fatal Crashes – 4

Fatalities – 4

Motorist Assist – 109

2022 Labor Day Holiday Enforcement Totals