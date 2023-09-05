Square Jam Returns to Historic Downtown Oxford October 6

file photo

As fall is in the air and with college basketball drawing closer, the Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to partner with the City of Oxford to host the ninth Square Jam presented by Oxford Orthopaedics on Friday, Oct. 6. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT from the historic Oxford Square.



A court will once again be set up on the east side of the Square in the parking lot in front of City Hall. Fans will have the opportunity to catch both teams in action with various competitions, including a three-point contest, men’s dunk contest and more.Both teams will be available for autographs after Square Jam, which will be held the night before Ole Miss football hosts Arkansas on Oct. 7.



Ole Miss women’s basketball will open its season with its lone exhibition against Rust College on Oct. 29, before kicking off its regular season slate on Nov. 6 against Queens from the SJB Pavilion for its yearly Kids Day. Men’s basketball tips off its 2023-24 campaign against Alabama State on Nov. 6 from Oxford as well



Season tickets are on sale for both basketball teams by visiting OleMissTix.com or by calling the Ole Miss Ticket Office at 1-888-REB-TKTS (732-8587).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports