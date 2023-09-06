Top 10 things to do in New Orleans

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern
- The New Orleans food walking tour of the French Quarter. Get a behind the scenes look into the local restaurants and sight see the Big Easy at the same time.
- Visit Frenchmen Street. It is the go-to spot for live music, events and more.
- Go on a riverboat along the Mississippi River and see all of the unique views of New Orleans from the water, while hearing live jazz music.
- Walk down Royal Street. It has antique shops, art galleries, cafes and gives you the opportunity to listen to all of the street musicians.
- Visit the National WW2 Museum. The exhibits make you feel like you are actually walking out onto the battlefield.
- Walk throughout the Garden District. See historical mansions and beautiful gardens while enjoying a nice break from the chaos of the French Quarter.
- Ride the streetcars around New Orleans and enjoy the views for nominal cost.
- Visit New Orleans City Park. It is one of the largest city parks in the country and has golf, tennis, horseback riding and more.
- Explore the historic landmark Jackson Square and see all artwork made by local artists and enjoy a beignet.
- Shop at the French Market in the French Quarter. It has a Farmer’s Market, Flea Market and one of the most famous cafes, Cafe du Monde.