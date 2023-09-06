Wednesday, September 6, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesStudent VoicesOle MissThings To Do

Top 10 things to do in New Orleans

0
326

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Yulman Stadium the home of the Tulane Green Wave. Photo courtesy of tulanegreenwave.com
  1. The New Orleans food walking tour of the French Quarter. Get a behind the scenes look into the local restaurants and sight see the Big Easy at the same time.
  2. Visit Frenchmen Street. It is the go-to spot for live music, events and more.
  3. Go on a riverboat along the Mississippi River and see all of the unique views of New Orleans from the water, while hearing live jazz music.
  4. Walk down Royal Street. It has antique shops, art galleries, cafes and gives you the opportunity to listen to all of the street musicians.
  5. Visit the National WW2 Museum. The exhibits make you feel like you are actually walking out onto the battlefield.
  6. Walk throughout the Garden District. See historical mansions and beautiful gardens while enjoying a nice break from the chaos of the French Quarter.
  7. Ride the streetcars around New Orleans and enjoy the views for nominal cost.
  8. Visit New Orleans City Park. It is one of the largest city parks in the country and has golf, tennis, horseback riding and more.
  9. Explore the historic landmark Jackson Square and see all artwork made by local artists and enjoy a beignet.
  10. Shop at the French Market in the French Quarter. It has a Farmer’s Market, Flea Market and one of the most famous cafes, Cafe du Monde.
Previous article
UM Scientist Works to Develop Pest-Resistant Soybean
Next article
Ole Miss Climbs Two Spots in AP Top 25

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles