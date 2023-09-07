Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Receives 2024 SEC Schedule

Photo by Carleigh Harbin

The Southeastern Conference released dates for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Thursday, September 7, completing the full schedule for Ole Miss.

The 18-game conference schedule includes 13 matchups with 20-win teams from a year ago, including 14 contests against programs that made the postseason in 2023.

Following their 13 non-conference games, the Rebels will hit the road to open SEC play at Tennessee on January 6. Ole Miss will host their first conference game in the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday, January 10 when Florida comes to town, followed by a weekend game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, January 13 in Oxford.

The Rebels will spend the next week on the road, traveling to LSU on Wednesday, January 17 before heading to Auburn on Saturday, January 20. They then return home to host Arkansas on Wednesday, January 24.

The team closes out the month of January with a road contest at Texas A&M on Saturday, January 27 and in-state rival Mississippi State in the SJB Pavilion on Tuesday, January 30.

On Saturday, February 3, Ole Miss welcomes Auburn to town before heading out on the road for a midweek game at South Carolina on Tuesday, February 6. The Rebels will take the weekend off before a big road game at Kentucky on Tuesday, February 13.

Following a home game against Missouri on Saturday, February 17, Ole Miss travels to Mississippi State on Wednesday, February 21. The Rebels close out their regular season with a pair of home games against South Carolina (February 24) and Alabama (February 28), road games at Missouri (March 2) and Georgia (March 5), and a home finale against Texas A&M on Saturday March 9.

The 2024 SEC Tournament will begin on March 13 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

All times and TV designations for each game will be announced at a later date.

Of the 31 games on their schedule for this coming season, 20 will be against postseason teams from 2023, with 19 against 20-win programs from 2022-23.

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting OleMissTix.com.