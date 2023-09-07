Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Releases 2024 SEC Schedule

Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss women’s basketball full 2023-24 schedule is now complete, with the SEC announcing the 16-game conference schedule for all 14 schools on Wednesday. The 2023 season marks the 15th year of the 16-game schedule consisting of a single round robin of 10 games, a home and away with one permanent opponent and two rotating opponents.



The Rebels begin its 2024 SEC campaign the same spot they ended last year with a road trip to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide on Jan. 4. Ole Miss kicks off 2024 at home in a big way, hosting the defending National Champions in LSU from the SJB Pavilion on Jan. 7. The two-game homestand continues against Auburn on Jan. 11, followed by the Rebels heading down to Starkville for its first matchup against Mississippi State on Jan. 14. Ole Miss remains on the road for a visit to Georgia on Jan. 21. Wrapping up the month of January in Oxford, the Rebels host Florida on Jan. 25 succeeded by Tennessee on Jan. 28.



February begins with a trip to the Music City to square off against Vanderbilt on Feb. 1 and remain road Rebs with a test at South Carolina on Feb. 4. The Rebels are back at home on Feb. 8 to host the Texas A&M Aggies before venturing back out on the road against Florida on Feb. 15. A rematch against Mississippi State awaits on Feb. 18 in Oxford, followed by a home meeting against Georgia on Feb. 22. Ole Miss heads north to Missouri to take on the Tigers on Feb. 26 and conclude the month on Leap Day at Kentucky on Feb. 29.



The Rebels begin the grind of March wrapping up SEC play with a senior day celebration against Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion on March 3. The SEC Tournament returns to Bon Secours Arena and Greenville, S.C., from March 6-10.



Times and television designations for all games will be announced at a later date.



Three starters return from last year’s squad, including SEC All-Defensive member Madison Scott and the Rebels’ top three-point shooter in Snudda Collins . Tyia Singleton is back to provide reinforcement off the glass. Two members of ESPN’s Top-15 transfers made their way to Oxford in Kennedy Todd-Williams from North Carolina and KK Deans from Florida. The youth will have its chance to shine, with the addition of five freshmen who look to make an impact in their first year.



2024 SEC Schedule:

Jan. 4 – at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jan. 7 – LSU – Oxford, Miss.

Jan. 11 – Auburn – Oxford, Miss.

Jan. 14 – at Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.

Jan. 21 – at Georgia – Athens, Ga.

Jan. 25 – Florida – Oxford, Miss.

Jan. 28 – Tennessee – Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 1 – at Vanderbilt – Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 4 – at South Carolina – Columbia, S.C.

Feb. 8 – Texas A&M – Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 15 – at Florida – Gainesville, Fla.

Feb. 18 – Mississippi State – Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 22 – Georgia – Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 26 – at Missouri – Columbia, Mo.

Feb. 29 – at Kentucky – Lexington, Ky.

March 3 – Arkansas – Oxford, Miss.

