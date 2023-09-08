Friday, September 8, 2023
Theatre Oxford’s Production, ‘The Exonerated’ is Postponed Due to Covid

Theatre Oxford’s production of The Exonerated is postponed due to COVID-19 in the cast.

Those who requested a ticket for The Exonerated will have their award ticket still on the books.

Theatre Oxford hopes they will be able to come once the show is rescheduled.

“We are sad we cannot share this wonderful play and the amazing work of the actors with you this weekend,” stated Theatre Oxford in a press release.

Stay tuned for updates by joining the Theatre Oxford mailing list at theatreoxford.org/contact or following them on social media (@theatreoxford).

Staff report

The Green Grass of Home
Keys to the game vs. Tulane

Latest articles