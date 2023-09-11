2023 Christmas Parade Will Feature LOU Community Members

By Alyssa Schnugg

It’s never too early to start planning for the Christmas season.

Applications for the upcoming annual Oxford Christmas Parade are now being accepted, and for this year’s theme, you may want to brush up on some Dr. Suess reading.

The theme for the 2023 Christmas Parade is “Whobilation! A Whoville Christmas,” based on Dr. Suess’s books, “Horton Hears a Who!” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. The parade will start at Fifth Street and University Avenue, move toward the Square, and then north on North Lamar Boulevard to Price Street.

Stronger Together Oxford, Oxford’s volunteer department, is organizing the parade this year.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be LaVera Hodges, owner of L Hodges Funeral Home, and the 2023 Chamber Citizen of the Year.

There is no entrance fee this year for floats; however, the parade is being limited to applicants from the Oxford-Lafayette-University community.

“We’ve had so many floats and applicants over the last couple of years that the parade is very long,” said Marlee Carpenter, director of Stronger Together Oxford. “And so we’re trying to shorten the parade and make it a little bit more enjoyable for everyone.”

The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 17.

All entries are encouraged to play Christmas-themed music; however, there is only one Santa allowed, which will be on the last float in the parade. Throwing candy and other items from floats is not allowed.

Motorized vehicles that are not being used to pull floats are not allowed. Also not being allowed are horses, other than the OPD Mounted Patrol, tractor-trailer vehicles and trailers over 24 feet in length or over 13 feet in total height.

Antique cars and trucks or convertible vehicles for pageant winners are allowed but should be decorated with some type of Christmas decoration.

Applications are available online here.

Hard copies will also be available at Stronger Together, City Hall and Visit Oxford. Detailed information for the applicants and participants is given on the form.

For more information or questions, email volunteer@strongertogetheroxford.com.