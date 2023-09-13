Ole Miss Women’s Golf Breaks Program Record, Wins Cougar Classic

The Ole Miss women’s golf team came away with a tournament title in the team’s season-opening fixture on Tuesday, as the Rebels took home top honors at the 2023 Cougar Classic for the second consecutive year.



Ending with a three-round team score of 816 (-36), the Rebels crushed the program record for lowest tournament total and the Cougar Classic tournament record.



The Rebels were an unstoppable force at Yeamans Hall Club finishing the weekend ranked first in par-5 scoring (-19), along with tallying the most birdies (64) in the field.



Much of the Rebel’s momentum on the week can be credited to the transfer duo of Justine Fournand and Caitlyn Macnab. They blazed the course in all three rounds of play, both shooting a score of 203 (-10) and tied for fifth place to help Ole Miss secure its first title of the season.



Fournand, a transfer from South Carolina, followed up her career low round of 67 with a 3-under, 68 in both round two and three. Her three-day score of 203 was also a new career low 54-hole total.



After picking up play halfway through round two due to inclement weather yesterday, the Erstein, France, native tallied a birdie in four of her last six holes to get her day started. Fournand capped off her day with five birdies in the third and final round to secure the top-5 finish.



Macnab, from Johannesburg, South Africa, also had a strong showing Tuesday as she tallied a 66 (-5) in her second round, followed by a 6-under, 65. Her third round total ties for the second lowest round in program history.



Over her last 36 holes, Macnab registered 12 birdies and just one bogey. She finished the two-day tourney tied for second in par-5 scoring (4.33). Macnab started the third and final round red hot, tallying a birdie on her second hole, the 508-yard par 5. She birdied three straight holes before making the turn to the front nine.



Natacha Host Husted also finished in the top 10, as she shot 3-under par (68) in all three rounds. The junior’s final score of 204 (-9) secured her the sole eighth spot on the individual leaderboard. The eighth place finish marked Host Husted’s second career top-10 finish.



Andrea Lignell wrapped up play in Charleston by finishing tied for 20th on the individual leaderboard, bringing home a 3-round scorecard of 209 (-4). The Gothenburg, Sweden, native also ranked second individually in par-5 scoring (-6).



Sophie Linder rounded out the championship rotation for the Rebels, with an overall score of 212 (-1) in her first collegiate tournament. In the second round, Linder shot a 68 (-3) to help the team clinch the Cougar Classic victory.



Competing as an individual, senior Elle Johnson also tallied a top-20 finish (-4, 209) after a 1-under, 71 during round two and a 72 in the third and final round.



Next up, the Rebels will head to Franklin, Tennessee for the annual Mason Rudolph Championship, Sept. 22-24, at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports