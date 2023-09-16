Women’s Basketball Gathers for Annual Women’s Empowerment with “WE” Luncheon

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin talks to guests at the ‘ WE’ event on campus. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

As the start of basketball season approaches, Ole Miss women’s basketball took a break away from the court to gather with the goal of women’s empowerment with its annual “WE” luncheon Friday afternoon from the SJB Pavilion.



Attendees included local leaders such as Oxford Mayor Robin Tannehill, former Ole Miss women’s basketball letterwinners and various other influential figures from throughout the community.



Ole Miss alum Dr. Alexandria White served as Friday’s keynote speaker, the Oxford resident serves as the Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for ReBoot Accell as well as embodying the empowerment of women through her work as the founder of Alexandria White Consulting. Through her work, White provides trainings and workshops to provide clients with the knowledge on diversity, equity and inclusion.



In her words, White remarked on how throughout life help may come to you at times in unexpected ways. By learning to embrace this help, it is yet another form of empowerment as women work to better one another. White also remarked about the importance of dialogue between women to talk about topics such as wages, taxes and more as women continue to grow in the world.



Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin took some time on the mic to reflect as well, with the emphasis of leaving each place you go better than you found it. McPhee-McCuin also delivered the line of “you cannot be, what you cannot see,” to keep paving the way for the next generation.



Fans have the opportunity to get a first look at this year’s team with Ole Miss’ annual Square Jam from Downtown Oxford on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT. At the end of the month, Ole Miss hosts Rust College in its lone exhibition from the SJB Pavilion on Oct. 29.



The excitement around Ole Miss women’s basketball is through the roof as the Rebels enter year six of the McPhee-McCuin era coming off of an exhilarating NCAA Tournament run where the Rebels upset No. 1 seeded Stanford in the second round to reach the school’s 11th Sweet 16. Ole Miss returns a strong core from last season’s squad, as well as adding experience and youth through three adds from the transfer portal plus the introduction of five freshmen.



