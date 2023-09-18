Ole Miss Cat Finds Home on Campus

By Celeste Lay

Journalism Student

School of Journalism and New Media reporter Celeste Lay checks out the Guyton Hall cat called Gary.

Students at the University of Mississippi might be unaware of the many feral cats that have quietly made themselves a part of the Ole Miss community, and among them, one feline stands out – Gary, the Guyton Cat.

Guyton Hall, home to the School of Education, has become Gary’s unofficial residence. He has earned a special place in the hearts of many students.

Elle D’Angelo, an Ole Miss student, admits, “I’m out here every weekend with Gary. I say I come to do work, but I’m just coming to see Gary.”

D’Angelo is not alone in her affection for this stray cat as she is one of the many advocates who have embraced the feral feline population on campus.

“Gary is a part of the program called FURR, which stands for Feral University Rebel Rescuers. He is about one in 30 cats on campus, and [FURR is] a complete volunteer organization. They run off donations and they come and feed the cats every day and give them water, and sometimes they’ll build little houses for them,” D’Angelo said.

Ole Miss is home to about 30 feral cats that rely on volunteers to keep them fed, healthy and safe.

FURR is a volunteer-driven organization that has been a part of the campus community for more than 20 years. The group relies on donations and volunteers who are able to foster the university’s cats.

This organization also protects campus felines from being picked up by animal control or other cat rescuers.

For those interested in learning more about FURR or other feline organizations on campus, the Ole Miss website offers a dedicated tab with information about the program and how to get involved.

Next time you stroll by Guyton Hall, don’t forget to say hello to Gary, the Guyton Cat. He’s not just a charming feline; he’s a symbol of the compassion and dedication of Ole Miss students who are making a difference in the lives of feral felines.