Ole Miss Soccer’s Ohba Notches Her Second SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Ole Miss’ Shu Ohba grabbed her second SEC Soccer Defensive Player of the Week this season from the conference office. Ohba helped the Rebels to an opening SEC win over LSU on Friday.

The junior earned her first SEC weekly award a couple of weeks ago after tallying two clean sheets and six saves in 180 minutes. She is the first Rebel to earn a conference weekly honor at least twice since Kelly McCormick last did during the 2012 season. Ohba is just the third Rebel all-time to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice in one season joining McCormick and Danielle Johnson.

Ohba led the Rebel defense to the team’s fourth shutout of the 2023 campaign, guiding Ole Miss to an SEC opening win over LSU. She played all 90 minutes and saved seven shots on goal against the Tigers.

The Fujisawa, Japan, continues to lead the SEC in saves (35), save percentage (.875), and saves per game (4.38/game). Her four shutouts are the second most in the conference.

Ohba and the Rebels head to Nashville, taking on Vanderbilt on Thursday, then return home for a match against Auburn on Sunday.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports