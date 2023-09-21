Free Flu Shots Available on Campus

School of Journalism and New Media reporters Caleb Harris and Hallie Grace Withrow find out how you can fight the flu this season.

While many may associate September with the arrival of autumn, others see it as the onset of flu season. According to federal health experts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), September and October are prime months to receive the annual flu vaccine.

Students, faculty, and staff have easy access to flu shots on the University of Mississippi campus, as the School of Pharmacy provides them free of charge – with proof of insurance – throughout the fall semester.

Heba Marzouk, an Ole Miss Pharmacy student, emphasized the importance of vaccination, particularly for vulnerable populations.

“It can prevent them, hopefully, from getting such a disease or a condition that we would not like them to have, especially with the follow-up symptoms that it can have on their current conditions. So we highly recommend them,” Marzouk said.

However, not everyone on campus is eager to receive a flu shot. Marzouk said she often encounters individuals with concerns about the vaccine’s safety.

“Well, we, just like many people, come with questions before they try to get any shots. And they’re like, ‘Will this give me the flu?’ No, it’s not going to give you the flu. It is basically training your body to defend itself when it sees the flu virus.”

Another pharmacy student, Zoe Thaw, encouraged those unsure about getting the flu vaccine to ask questions.

“Even if you’re not sure if you want to get the flu vaccine, you can feel free to stop by the table. We’d be more than happy to inform you about the vaccine and see if you’re a good candidate to get it,” Thaw said.

Pharmacy students are running a series of flu vaccine clinics on campus through the end of October.

Medical experts recommend other precautions in addition to vaccination, such as regular handwashing and avoiding contact with sick individuals.

Free flu shots are available on campus on the following dates and at various locations:

Oct. 3, 1-4 p.m. on Business Row

October 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Grove Stage

October 17, 1-4 p.m. in the courtyard of dormitories Burns, Minor and Pittman

October 19, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Student Union

October 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Circle.

For more information, you can visit the Ole Miss Pharmacy Association Instagram. In addition, you can get your flu shot in the health center on campus.