Ole Miss Men’s Basketball to Face NC State on ESPN2

The network designations have been set for the 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge, as Ole Miss will take on NC State on Tuesday, November 28 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2, as announced by the ESPN offices on Monday. The game will be played in Oxford at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels host the Wolfpack for the sixth game of day one in the inaugural event and are set to follow up LSU at Syracuse on ESPN2. Games will also be televised on Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN, ESPNU, the SEC Network, and the ACC Network.

After winning 22 games during the regular season, NC State won their 23rd game in the ACC Tournament before accepting an invite to the NCAA Tournament. This will be one of six matchups in their non-conference schedule where Ole Miss takes on a postseason team from last year.

November’s contest will mark the first time Ole Miss and NC State will compete on the basketball court in Oxford, Miss., the first game during the regular season, and the fourth time overall. The two programs first met in 1928, when Ole Miss won 40-35 in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The two faced off again in the folowing year’s tournament, with the Wolfpack coming out on top. NC State hosted the Rebels during the quarterfinals of the 2000 NIT, defeating Ole Miss 77-54.

