Women’s Basketball Slated to Face off Against Louisville on ESPNU in ACC/SEC Challenge

Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Television designations for the inaugural ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge for Nov. 29 and 30 have been unveiled, with Ole Miss’ 2023 Sweet 16 rematch against Louisville to air on ESPNU on Nov. 29 at 8:15 p.m. CT.



The two schools matchup for the second time in program history, following last year’s first meeting in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Seattle. The visit from the Cardinals also makes Louisville the first ACC team to come to Oxford since 2006.



Ole Miss enters year six of the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era following one of the most exciting seasons in program history, as the Rebels knocked off No. 1 seeded Stanford on its home court in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. The win propelled Ole Miss to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2007 and 11th in school history. The Rebels also made their mark in SEC play, reaching 11 wins for the first time in the 16-game conference format.



Seven Rebels from last season’s team return, including SEC All-Defensive standout Madison Scott along with starters in Marquesha Davis and Tyia Singleton . Snudda Collins , Elauna Eaton , Rita Igbokwe and Ayanna Thompson are set provide extra depth for the Rebels along with the addition of five freshmen to the roster.



McPhee-McCuin once again made noise in the portal with the pickup of three Power Five transfers in KK Deans from Florida, Kharyssa Richardson from Auburn and Kennedy Todd-Williams from North Carolina as Ole Miss is on the hunt to make its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.



Season ticket sales for the 2023-24 campaign are currently live, as well as single-game tickets for Ole Miss’ opening night matchup against Oklahoma on Nov. 9.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

