The Russ Report: Ole Miss Hockey vs. Dallas Baptist

By Russ Eddins

Journalism Student

Photo by Will Terrell

The Ice Rebs went to Dallas and took both games against Dallas Baptist University.

Series Summary

The Rebs got off to a slow start in the first two periods of game one. They led 1-0 going into the third, then scored four goals in the third to win 5-1.

The reason for their slow start, according to head coach Josh Herbert, was not capitalizing on opportunities.

They made some of the same mistakes in game one as in the previous series but were able to adjust in the third.

Game two was the most settled the team had been so far this season. They led 2-0 going into the second period.

After Ole Miss took a couple penalties in the second period, there was a momentum shift toward DBU. They tied it up at 2-2, but Ole Miss dominated the rest of the game.

They got back to their game and scored four goals in the third. Mike O’Malley’s hat trick highlighted that period.

Ole Miss controlled the series, but they still need to make improvements.

Game 1

Period 1

OMH: 1/0. A shot off the rush from Coughlin was saved by the DBU goalie. After a scramble right in front of the crease, the puck came out to Maher, who had a wide-open goal, and he got the Rebs on the board.

Period 2

No goals

Period 3

OMH: 2/0. The Rebs were on the power play for this goal. Emerson sent a pass across the slot to Fox, who buried it from the right faceoff dot.

OMH: 3/0. They were also on the power play here. Maher got a pass from Emerson at the point; he skated into the slot and then sent the puck to the bottom of the right faceoff dot to Fox, and he was able to rip it past the goalie. That was Fox’s second PPG. His second came a minute after his first.

DBU: 3/1. After Spears made a couple of saves off the rush, DBU scored with a backhander to the top right of the goal.

OMH: 4/1. Fox and O’Malley had an odd-man rush; Fox passed just out of the reach of O’Malley, but the puck went by the crease, and the goalie poked it right to Selissen, who hit in the net.

OMH: 5/1. O’Malley skated into the O-zone with speed. He shot the puck from the high slot; the puck deflected off the goalie’s glove, into the air, and into the goal. The goalie will tell you he should have made that save.

Game 2

Period 1

OMH: 1/0. Talbot backhanded the puck from right beside the crease. After the save, the puck reached Maher, who collected it and backhanded it for a goal.

OMH: 2/0. The Rebs had a three-on-five power play here. Emerson passed to Fox from the point. Fox sent a pass through the slot to the bottom left faceoff dot, and Maher one-timed for his second goal of the game.

Period 2

DBU: 2/1. This goal was the result of a breakaway. A DBU skater bounced the puck off the boards and connected with a DBU skater. Backhander. 1 on 0 with Ian Selissen backchecking.

Momentum shift toward DBU

DBU: 2/2. DBU had a three-on-five power play here. Number seven for DBU skated around an Ole Miss Skater and went five-hole for the goal.

OMH: 3/2. O’Malley passed to Fox, who exited the zone with the puck, split the defense, and scored with a nice wrister.

OMH: 4/2. Jake Keller sent a pass across the slot to O’Malley, who was alone beside the goal, and he one-timed to double the Rebs’s lead.

Period 3

OMH: 5/2. O’Malley attempted to pass to Jake Keller, but his pass was blocked. He got the rebound off the block and tucked it into the near side of the goal.

OMH: 6/2. Jake Keller made a nice pass from behind the net to O’Malley, who was the mid-slot, and he buried it.

OMH: 7/2. Barrasso skated through the DBU defense to extend the Ice Rebs lead.

DBU: 7/3. After a faceoff win, DBU skater number eight took a shot, but a DBU forward deflected the puck into the goal.

OMH: 8/3. O’Malley got his fifth point of the game and third goal of the period off of a floater over the goalie’s left pad. Fox and Jake Keller both had nice assists on this goal.

DBU: 8/4. DBU got one back from a solid effort from number 13. He took the puck from the D-zone to the O-zone and scored on his own.

Game Notes

Sam Davies was a seventh defenseman (that is allowed in this league, but not in the NHL).

Power play one (every team has two power play units) was very effective. They had great zone entries. The penalty kill was also solid.

The team was less individualized. Both wins were more of a team effort.

The Fox line (lines are usually named after the center; the Fox line contains Jake Keller, Fox, and O’Malley) continues to generate offense for the team. They moved the puck and worked very well together. They seem to know where each other is going to be.

What Needs Work?

The team still has a few things to work on: getting the puck deep in the O-zone and zone entries and exits. Guys were doing toe drags at the blue line, which is not an effective way to enter or exit the zone. Most turnovers occur two feet on either side of the blue line.

Notable Players

Philip Sears had a fantastic CHS debut. He faced 34 shots and allowed one goal. His saved percentage was .971.

Jake Keller had three assists in the series. Mike O’Malley had five goals and one assist for six points. Luke Maher had three goals and one assist for four points. Cooper Fox had three goals (two were on the power play) and two assists for five points.