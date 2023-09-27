Rebels Slotted 14th in The Athletic’s Women’s Basketball Preseason Top-25

After captivating the nation during the magic of March Madness this last season, Ole Miss women’s basketball and Yolett McPhee-McCuin enter the 2023-24 campaign with one of most respected defenses in the country and a spot at No. 14 in The Athletic’s Women’s College Basketball Preseason Top-25.



Holding mid-major power Gonzaga to a program low record 48 points in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament to then knocking off No. 1 Stanford on its homecourt to reach the Sweet 16, Ole Miss put the nation on notice.



McPhee-McCuin proved to do “damage in the portal” and elevate Ole Miss’ game, with the addition of offensive weapons in two of ESPN’s top available transfers in KK Deans from Florida and Kennedy Todd-Williams from North Carolina. Kharyssa Richardson from Auburn provides defensive depth on the interior.



The strong core of Snudda Collins , Marquesha Davis and Madison Scott return to Oxford to elevate their game and the Rebels to the next level. McPhee-McCuin also brought youth to the table with the addition of five freshmen to the roster.



To catch a first look at this year’s team, Ole Miss hosts its annual Square Jam from Downtown Oxford on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT. At the end of the month, Ole Miss hosts Rust College in its lone exhibition matchup from the SJB Pavilion on Oct. 29.



Season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign are on sale now along with single-game tickets for Ole Miss’ opening night matchup against Oklahoma on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. for $5 each at OleMissTix.com.

