Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Obtains Conference Game Times and Network Designations

Photo by Carleigh Harbin

The Southeastern Conference announced network designations and times for their conference schedules on Thursday, as well as a trio of non-conference games for the Ole Miss men’s basketball program.

Three more non-conference games were picked up by TV, highlighted by the December 2 contest with Memphis at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. The Hall of Fame Series game in San Antonio against California on December 16 at 6:30 p.m. will be televised on the SEC Network, as will the December 31 contest against Bryant at 3 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels will have their first five SEC games televised by the SEC Network, with tip times set at Tennessee (5 p.m. CT), vs. Florida (8 p.m.), vs. Vanderbilt (12 p.m.), at LSU (6 p.m.), and at Auburn (7:30 p.m.).

On Wednesday, January 24, Ole Miss hosts a big game against Arkansas in the SJB Pavilion at 8 p.m., which will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. Following a 7:30 p.m. game at Texas A&M on the SEC Network, Chris Beard’s team will host in-state rival Mississippi State on Tuesday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Auburn on Saturday, February 3 at 5 p.m. Both MSU and Auburn will be on SEC Network.

After a Tuesday game at 5:30 p.m. on the SEC Network at South Carolina, Ole Miss travels to Lexington to face Kentucky for a primetime game on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13. Missouri then comes to Oxford a week later for a 7:30 p.m. game on the SEC Network.

The second iteration of Ole Miss-Mississippi State will take the national stage on Wednesday, February 21 at 8 p.m., and be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2. The Rebels then host South Carolina for a 2:30 p.m. game on the SEC Network, followed by a home game with Alabama on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28.

The final road trip for Ole Miss sees a Saturday, March 2 game at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, followed by a trip to Georgia on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

The Rebels close out the regular season with a big game in the SJB Pavilion, hosting Texas A&M on Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Home Games (all times CT)

Nov. 6 – Alabama State, TBA

Nov. 10 – Eastern Washington, TBA

Nov. 14 – Detroit Mercy, TBA

Nov. 17 – Sam Houston State (in Tad Smith Coliseum), 8 p.m.

Nov. 28 – NC State, 8 p.m.

Dec. 2 – Memphis, 1 p.m.

Dec. 5 – Mount St. Mary’s, TBD

Dec. 19 – Troy, TBD

Dec. 31 – Bryant, 3 p.m.

Jan. 10 – Florida, 8 p.m.

Jan. 13 – Vanderbilt, 12 p.m.

Jan. 24 – Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jan. 30 – Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 – Auburn, 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 – Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 – South Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 – Alabama, 8 p.m.

March 9 – Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

