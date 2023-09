Youth basketball season is right around the corner! Our first day to register is Monday, October 2nd. Sign ups will continue until November 5.

Our seasons will begin on January 8 and run through February 22nd. Games are played on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with no more than 2 games for teams in a week.

Registration can be completed online at oxfordparkcommission.com or by visiting us in person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courtesy of the Oxford Park Commission