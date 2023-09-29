OPD Asks Community for Help to Find Assault Suspect

Security camera footage provided by OPD

The Oxford Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted someone near the Square.

The assault occurred early Friday, around 1 a.m., at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and South Lamar Boulevard.

The suspect, wearing a red shirt and black hat, stuck an individual and then fled the scene on foot, according to reports.

OPD reported that this is an isolated incident, and investigators believe no other crimes occurred at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 662-232-2400.

Staff report