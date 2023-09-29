Successful UM Philanthropy Event Raises Significant Funds for CASA of North MS

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The University of Mississippi’s Panhellenic organizations raised more than $450,000 for CASA of North Mississippi, an organization that advocates for abused and neglected children through the service of trained, court-appointed community volunteers.

Kappa Delta was named the Overall Winner, raising more than $60,000 and winning the dance competition. Photo via Kappa Delta’s Facebook page

The fundraising effort, called CASA Encore is a combination of several fundraisers over about a two-week period – from selling T-shirts to seeking online donations – the effort culminated with a dance competition between the sororities.

Most of the money was raised using the fundraising website, CrowdChange where more than $250,000 was raised just in donations.

The sorority-wide dance competition was held on Sept. 21 at The Pavillion. Tickets were $15 and those who couldn’t attend could spend $5 to watch the competition livestreamed. Donations were also taken during the event.

Abby Legar, Vice President of Philanthropy, said she and all the organizers were very excited about the record-breaking amount of money raised.

“Last year we raised about $250,000,” she said.

Kappa Alpha Theta originally started the event several years ago; however, the chapter was disbanded in 2018 so the Panhellenic community took it over and the program grew in participation and in the amount of dollars raised.

“CASA of North Mississippi would not be where it is today without CASA Encore,” Erin Smith, director of CASA of North Mississippi said on Facebook. “To think about all the children we will be able to serve and how this will help our program continue to grow is overwhelming. We get to change a child’s story, and it is made possible because of each person that played a part in raising this money.”