Photos by Carleigh Harbin

Oxford Commons, in partnership with North Central Mississippi Realtors, held a charity bowling tournament Thursday to benefit Oxford LovePacks.

LovePack is a local, grassroots organization aimed at providing packs of supplemental food for area children. The event took place at Malco Premier Lanes on Commonwealth Drive.

All donations will go directly to LovePacks to purchase food items for local children.

Staff report