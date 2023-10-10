Kaye Bryant to be Guest Speaker at Upcoming Genealogical Society Meeting

Lifelong Oxford resident Kaye Hooker Bryant will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Lafayette County Historical and Genealogical Society meeting.

Bryant, an award-winning storyteller, will be the guest speaker at this month’s Lafayette County Historical and Genealogical Society meeting. File photo

The program will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the Genealogy Room at the Lafayette & Oxford Public Library.

The public is invited to attend the free program.

Bryant has helped John Cofield with his pictorial histories of Oxford and Lafayette County. She is an award-winning storyteller and will reminisce about growing up in Oxford and Lafayette County.

She will welcome and invite the audience to share some of their experiences as well.

The Society is seeking new members who are interested in genealogy and the history of Oxford, Lafayette County and the state of Mississippi.

The Society has an impressive collection of genealogical and historical documents available for use in research about families and our area.

Meetings are on the third Sunday of January, April, July and October, and dues are $20 per year.

For more information, go to www.oxfordmshistory.com or www.lafayettegenealogy.org.

Staff report