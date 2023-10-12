Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Sets Exhibition and Away Times

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Fans will get their first look at Chris Beard’s team in an exhibition game on Monday, October 30, when Ole Miss hosts Tusculum at 7 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion. The Rebels also received game times for three of their road non-conference games, putting the final touches on the 2023-24 regular season schedule.

The exhibition with Tusculum will be free to attend, giving Rebel fans a chance to see the men’s basketball team in action before the regular season begins. Their season officially starts the following Monday, November 6 at 7 p.m. when they host Alabama State in the SJB Pavilion.

Ole Miss received their final three remaining game times as well, as they’re set to take on Temple in Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. CT, UCF in Orlando at 3 p.m. CT, and Southern Miss in Biloxi at 1 p.m. CT.

Season tickets are on sale and can be purchased by visiting OleMissTix.com.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports