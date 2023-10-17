Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Selected Fourth in SEC Media Poll, Madison Scott Named Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Prior to festivities later this week at the SEC’s Annual Basketball Tipoff in Birmingham, Ole Miss has been voted to finish fourth in the conference in the SEC Preseason Media Poll released on Tuesday.



The No. 4 preseason selection by the media is the highest for Ole Miss in the history of the poll dating beginning in 1990-91. The defending national champions LSU were voted to win the conference followed by NCAA Tournament teams in South Carolina, Tennessee and the Rebels to round out the top-four.



LSU’s Angel Reese was named the media’s Preseason Player of the Year, with teammate Hailey Van Lith, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and Ole Miss’ own Madison Scott also receiving votes.



Entering her fourth season in Oxford, Scott earned a spot on the Preseason All-SEC Second team, after earning SEC All-Defensive and SEC Second-Team accolades last season. Entering her senior year, Scott looks to move up the Ole Miss record books, as she currently sits at No. 10 in school history with a total of 21 career double-doubles.



As a team, Ole Miss is back for year six of the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era and looking to reach its third-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Rebels captivated the nation this past March in its upset of No. 1 Stanford on the home court of the Cardinal to advance to the program’s 11th Sweet 16.



A key core returns including Scott, as well as fourth-year Rebel in Snudda Collins along with Marquesha Davis , Elauna Eaton , Rita Igbokwe and Ayanna Thompson . Newcomers are abundant with the addition of five freshmen and three Power Five transfers in KK Deans , Kharyssa Richardson and Kennedy Todd-Williams .



Ole Miss hosts its lone exhibition from the SJB Pavilion against Rust College on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. CT. The Rebels kick off the regular season against Queens for its annual Kids Day on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network +. Ole Miss welcomes Oklahoma to Oxford on Nov. 9 in for its opening night matchup against the Sooners at 6 p.m., airing nationally on SEC Network.



2023-24 SEC Preseason Media Poll

LSU South Carolina Tennessee Ole Miss Mississippi State Arkansas Georgia Texas A&M Alabama Florida Missouri Auburn Kentucky Vanderbilt



Preseason Player of the Year

Angel Reese, LSU



Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Hailey Van Lith, LSU

Kamila Cardoso, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee



Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Anneesah Morrow, LSU

Madison Scott , Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Jewel Spear, Tennessee

Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt

