Study Reveals Economic, Social Impact of Nonprofit Arts and Culture Industry

The Lafayette County nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $9.6 million in economic activity in 2022, according to the newly released Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 report, an economic and social impact study conducted by Americans for the Arts.

That economic activity—$2.7 million in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and $6.9 million in event-related spending by their audiences—supported 167 jobs and generated $1.3 million in local, state, and federal government revenue. Spending by arts and culture audiences generates valuable commerce for local merchants, a value-add that few other industries can compete with.

The Powerhouse, home to YAC, houses hundreds of art programs to Oxford throughout the year.

Building on its 30-year legacy as the largest and most inclusive study of its kind, AEP6 uses a rigorous methodology to document the economic and social contributions of the nation’s nonprofit arts and culture industry. The study demonstrates that, locally as well as nationally, arts and culture are critical economic drivers of vibrant communities.

Through the Americans for the Arts study, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council can show the other side of the Arts. Traditionally, the arts are viewed as livability and quality of life issues.

“This study allows us to show that the art festivals, artist galleries, food trucks, and pop-up markets contribute to a strong local economy,” said Wayne Andrews, director of YAC. “The arts are small businesses, and our community thrives on creative small businesses.”

Nationally, the AEP6 study reveals that America’s nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $151.7 billion industry—one that supports 2.6 million jobs and generates $29.1 billion in government revenue.

“Arts and culture organizations have a powerful ability to attract and hold dollars in the community longer. They employ people locally, purchase goods and services from nearby businesses, and produce authentic cultural experiences that are magnets for visitors, tourists, and new residents,” said Nolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “When we invest in nonprofit arts and culture, we strengthen our economy and build more livable communities.”

The full report, a map of the 373 study regions, and a two-page economic impact summary for each can be found at AEP6.AmericansForTheArts.org.

Staff report