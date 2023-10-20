Full Day Monday with Author Brooks Lamb includes Brownbag Lunch, Book Signing, Panel Discussion

By Alyssa Schnugg

A champion for America’s farming communities, Brooks Lamb, will be in Oxford on Monday holding three separate community events to bring attention to the local system and the farmers who persist in providing fresh, locally grown food.

From noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, join Lamb for a Brownbag Lunch with the Center for the Study of Southern Culture in the Tupelo Room at Barnard Observatory. The topic will be “Grounded Virtues: Learning from Farmers Who Love the Land.”

From 2 to 4 p.m., Lamb will be signing his book, “Love for the Land: Lessons From Farmers Who Persist in Place,” at Square Books.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Oxford Community Market and its University of Mississippi partners will hold a Community Food Systems Forum, featuring Lamb, representatives from OXCM and local farmers. The panel will be held in the auditorium at the Oxford & Lafayette County Public Library off Bramlett Boulevard.

The panel will be discussing the rewards and challenges the community faces in building a robust local food system.

The panel is free and open to the public.