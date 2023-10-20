The Russ Report: Ole Miss Takes on SIUE on the ICE

By Russ Eddins

Journalism Student

The Ole Miss Ice Rebs will travel to Illinois to face the Cougars of SIUE(Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville). They play tonight and tomorrow. Tonight’s game time will be announced on the Ole Miss Hockey social media pages; the same will be done for tomorrow’s game time.

SIUE is in 5th place in the MD2 MACHA(Men’s Division 2 of the Men’s ACHA). They have a 2-6-1 record for seven points, scored 23 goals, and allowed 33 for a -10 differential.

The Ice Rebs are in 9th place in CHS D2; however, only four points are between them and a playoff spot. They are 3-5, have scored 31 goals, and allowed 39 for a -9 goal differential.

Series Outlook

Ole Miss looks to snap their four-game losing streak. This series will not have playoff implications(because SIUE is an out-of-conference opponent), but a sweep would give Ole Miss some momentum going forward in the season.

Head coach of the Ice Rebs believes this series is a stepping stone for the rest of the season.

Players to Watch for

Luke Maher is going to get it going this weekend. He has two goals and two assists for four points. He looked outstanding earlier in the season, but his production has come to a halt.

Last weekend against Clemson, he missed a few great chances. He will figure it out this weekend against SIUE.

Kaleb Harrop is an SIUE forward. He has five goals and four assists for nine points in nine games.

Simon Maxfield and Jakob Schreiber both have seven points for the Cougars in nine games.

Additional Notes

Two players could make their season and career debuts for the Ice Rebs: goalie Rich Mugler(returning player) and Mathew Baines(new player).

Mugler is coming off of knee surgery. He was cleared to play last weekend, but the coaching staff wanted to give him more time.

Mathew Baines, who is also the team athletic trainer(he is very good at his job), could make his season debut.

Since the Rebs are on a four-game losing streak, do not be surprised if they change the lines. The coaches shifted the Fox and Maher lines during the Clemson series. The team is still trying to find where everyone plays best.