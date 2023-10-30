2023 Lafayette County Election Candidate Bios — Supervisor District 2, 3

The election is just over a week away on Nov. 7. Voters will be casting their votes in elections for statewide, regional and local positions.

In Lafayette County, residents will be voting for four Supervisor district elections, chancery clerk, coroner, two Justice Court Judge races, sheriff and tax assessor/collector.

Each day this week, Hotty Toddy News will run the bios of each candidate in two opposed Lafayette County races. Candidates will be listed in alphabetical order.

The bio information is provided by each candidate and therefore, will have different formats. The candidates supplied the information to the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

All bios are available to read on the Circuit Court Clerk’s website.

Today we visit the candidates running for Supervisor in Districts 2 and 3.

Supervisor District 2

Avery Dunn

Currently employed at Regents, School of Oxford

2000–2016: Served as Constable of Lafayette County

Served the Oxford community at Sears for 42 years

For the past 40 years, I’ve hosted a Gospel Radio Ministry every Sunday on Bullseye 95.5 FM (started at WSVH-AM)

I’m now ready to be your Supervisor for District 2 to help meet your needs and concerns.

John Morgan (Republican)

I’m John Morgan and I’m running to be your supervisor for District 2.

I am a lifelong citizen of Lafayette County and have been in community leadership for almost 20 years. I have served for 15 years on the city of Oxford Board of Aldermen as Alderman at Large, representing all the citizens of Oxford.

I am married to Tracy Morgan, and we have three boys, Gus, Sam, and Ira Morgan. I am member of Oxford University United Methodist Church.

***

Board of Supervisors – District 3

Dale Timothy Gordon (Democrat)

My name is Dale “Timothy” Gordon, and I am a candidate for ​Lafayette County ​District 3 Supervisor.

I am a lifelong resident of Lafayette County. I was born and raised in Abbeville, where I currently reside with my wife, Mae, of 3​7 years.

I attended Lafayette High School and have three children and eight grandchildren.

I have worked at the Institute of Community Services, Inc. (ICS) and Mary Cathey Head Start Center since 1998 as a Driver/Operator. I serve as a deacon at Jeffrie Missionary Baptist Church and am active with Arthur Herod Masonic Lodge #408.

I have lived here for many years and witnessed our communities’ challenges and opportunities. This knowledge of our District’s ​different needs has given me a​n understanding of the issues that matter most to us.

My deep roots in this community, my relevant experience, and my collaborative approach and unwavering commitment to the people of Lafayette County make me a highly qualified candidate for the role of county supervisor. With your support, I pledge to serve you with dedication and honor, striving to make our community an even better place to live, work and raise our families.

David Rikard (Republican)

David Rikard

A lifelong resident of Lafayette County. I have been married to Lindy Rikard for nearly 20 years. Lindy and I have three children Swayze, Rivers, and Molly York. We attend Pinelake Church. I have been the district 3 supervisor for the past eight years.

In those eight years, I have a proven record of putting the people of Lafayette County first. I make myself available to listen to your concerns. Now is a pivotal time as we consistently continue to be one fastest growing counties in the state. The Board of Supervisors will be different with two members not running for re-election. We need proven leadership that comes only with experience. I humbly ask for your support and vote on November 7th.

On Tuesday, we will run the bios for candidates running for Supervisor in Districts 4 and 5.

Staff report