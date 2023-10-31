2023 Lafayette County Election Candidate Bios — Supervisor District 4, 5

Voters will be casting their votes in elections for statewide, regional and local positions next Tuesday.

In Lafayette County, residents will be voting for four Supervisor district elections, chancery clerk, coroner, two Justice Court Judge races, sheriff and tax assessor/collector.

Each day this week, Hotty Toddy News will run the bios of each candidate in two opposed Lafayette County races. Candidates will be listed in alphabetical order.

The bio information is provided by each candidate and therefore, will have different formats. The candidates supplied the information to the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

All bios are available to read on the Circuit Court Clerk’s website.

Today we visit the candidates running for Supervisor in Districts 4 and 5.

***

District 4 Candidates

Scott Allen (Republican)

Scott Allen

Married to Miranda Allen, Practice Manager at Animal Clinic of Oxford for 18 years.

Four children – Trent (20), Ryley (18), Colton (10) and Avery (8)

Active Members at Anchor Baptist Church

A lifelong, 5th generation, resident of Lafayette County

1992 Graduate of Lafayette High School

Deputy Building Official for the City of Oxford

Building Official and Planning Commission Administrator for the Town of Taylor

MDOT Certified Construction Water Management & Erosion Control

Board Member of MS Chapter International Association of Electrical Inspectors

Volunteer Coach for the last 10 years with Oxford Park Commission.

Anne Klingen (Democrat)

Anne Klingen

Anne M. Klingen grew up in Lafayette County and graduated from Oxford High School. Her parents, Maura and Ted Klingen were instructors at the University of Mississippi. She completed her undergraduate and law degrees at UM and has worked at the university for 26 years.

“Throughout my career I have successfully managed teams and projects and brought together individuals with many differing opinions and worked to ensure that everyone’s voices were heard and considered had input on achieving our common goals.

Lafayette County residents are fortunate. We have a great location, institutions, businesses, culture, and the amenities associated with a college town, and the charm of a welcoming community. These qualities make our county an attractive place to visit, retire, own a weekend home, or start a business. Yet the demands of growth need to be developed in a way that benefits our families, community resources, and rural areas as well as ensuring an easy path for entrepreneurs and small start-up businesses, which will grow our economy. We need creative thinkers who will recognize that the issues facing Lafayette are not individual problems but are all interconnected.

One of the best ways to achieve this is for me to actively listen to your ideas and concerns. I am committed to an open dialogue between residents and county government. I believe that everyone’s voices should be part of the discussion when making crucial decisions.”

Chad McLarty (Independent, Incumbent)

On November 7, 2023, you have the opportunity to re-elect Chad McLarty.

Chad McLarty and family

“It has been my honor to serve you over the past 12 years. My decision to run as an independent candidate underscores my commitment to represent every citizen in Lafayette County regardless of party affiliation.

We have made great strides over the last 12 years from upgrading facilities and services to working diligently to manage growth and protect our quality of life. I love this community and have always been proud to call it home. I believe that my proven experience is needed more than ever as we lead the Lafayette County of the future.

If you will trust me with your vote, I promise to work hard for you every single day.”

***

District 5 Candidates

Greg Bynum (Republican)

Personal Information

Lifelong resident of Lafayette County

Married to Holly Harwell Bynum (Teacher at LCSD for 22 years)

Two Children Evan (16) Lilly (14)

Resides in the Tula Community

Active member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church

Professional Information

Graduate of Lafayette High School

Graduate of The University of Mississippi

Successful, 19-years insurance claims experience:

District Adjuster of the Year, 2005

Property Technical Specialist, 2011

Business Insurance General Adjuster, 2017

Nationally Licensed Insurance General Adjuster

Professionally handles the following large loss Public Sector claims nationwide:

County Board of Supervisors

Municipalities

School Systems

Business Interruption

Ordinance or Law

Community Involvement:

Food Pantry volunteer

Local youth sports

Community center board member

Wesley Foundation board member

Don Mason (Democrat)

Don Mason