Burn Ban Now in Effect in Lafayette County

The Mississippi State Forestry Commission approved a burn ban for Lafayette County Tuesday that was requested by Fire Chief Wes Anderson and adopted by the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors.

“The Mississippi Forestry Commission has classified Lafayette County to be in severe and extreme Drought,” Anderson said. “Even though we did get some rain yesterday, Lafayette County still suffers from dry conditions, and with the drier winter weather now here, the conditions for fire to start are greater.”

With the burn ban in effect, no outdoor burning is permitted. Use outdoor grills safely and properly, don’t let your trailer chains drag and dispose of cigarettes properly.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department enforces burn bans. Anyone who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor. These persons may receive a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $500.

What is Not Allowed During a Burn Ban

Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area.

This includes:

Campfires

Bonfires

Fire pits

Fire rings

Burn barrels

Debris burning

Field burning

What is Allowed During a Burn Ban

Propane/Gas grills

Propane/Gas heaters

Charcoal grills

Staff report