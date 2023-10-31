Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Oxford Artist Guild Annual Art Show Kicks off Nov. 3 at the Powerhouse

The 2022 art show reception. Photo provided

The Oxford Artists’ Guild is having its annual exclusive art show from Nov. 3 through Jan. 8.

Works may be viewed during regular hours or after hours during special events.

All original works of various media will be on display and for sale on the walls of the historic Powerhouse.

Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite work.

A reception will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14. Awards will be announced at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. 

For more information, email oxfordartistsguild@gmail.com.

Staff report

