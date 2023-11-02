2023 Lafayette County Election Candidate Bios – Sheriff, Coroner

Voters will be casting their votes in elections for statewide, regional and local positions next Tuesday.
In Lafayette County, residents will be voting for four Supervisor district elections, chancery clerk, coroner, two Justice Court Judge races, sheriff and tax assessor/collector.
Each day this week, Hotty Toddy News will run the bios of each candidate in two opposed Lafayette County races. Candidates will be listed in alphabetical order.
The bio information is provided by each candidate and therefore, will have different formats. The candidates supplied the information to the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
All bios are available to read on the Circuit Court Clerk’s website.
Today we visit the candidates running for Sheriff and Coroner.
***
Sheriff
Joey East (Independent, Incumbent)
- Sheriff of Lafayette County, MS (2020-Current)
- Married to Kimberly Harwell East they have four children: Megan 29, Jack-Wyatt 17, Maddie 14, and Josie 12
- 32 years’ service, FBI National Academy Graduate 229
- 6 years Chief /6 years Deputy Chief Oxford Police Dept
- 4 years as an investigator in the MS Attorney General Office
- Honest, Loyal and Dedicated to serving the citizens of Oxford/Lafayette County
Jeff South (Republican)
With a strong commitment to integrity, public safety, and community service, I am poised to bring positive change and higher standards to the sheriff’s office.
I have been a resident of Lafayette County for the past eight years. Despite not being a lifelong resident, I quickly embraced the community and made it my home.
I began in 1996 as a volunteer police officer. Over the years, I worked diligently to enhance my skills and knowledge. I progressed through various roles, from reserve police officer to part-time officer, eventually becoming a full-time officer. Recognizing the importance of continuous improvement, I underwent extensive training, culminating over 2600 hrs. of academy and continuing education.
Through my dedication and hard work, I rose to the position of Chief of Police. Subsequently, I joined the lieutenant Governor’s security team, gaining valuable hands-on experience and diverse training. Throughout my career, my unwavering integrity and commitment to public trust have been fundamental to my success as a law enforcement professional.
******
Coroner
Glenn Coleman (Republican)
PERSONAL
- Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
- Married to Nichole Coleman and they have three children, Mary-Massey, Gage and Sarah-Kay
- Member of Community Church of Oxford
- Growing up, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 146 and became an Eagle Scout in 1996
EDUCATION
- Oxford High School 1998
- University of Mississippi, Bachelors in Business Administration (2002)
- Northwest Mississippi Community College
- Associate Degree in Mortuary Science 2003
PROFESSIONAL
- Owner of Coleman Funeral Home since 2004
- Mississippi Certified Deputy Medical Examiner (2004-2017)
- Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer for almost 20 years
- Lafayette County Chief Deputy Medical Examiner (2009-2017)
- Served under two previous Lafayette County Coroners: Lonnie Weaver and Rocky Kennedy
- Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Advanced Training
- Mass Fatality Response Certified
- Witnessed over 400 autopsies
- As Deputy Coroner of Lafayette County, assist neighboring County Coroners with calls as needed
- Completed over 300 hours of Death Investigation Training
- Certified over 800 death certificates
- Worked over 1,000 death investigations
LaVera Hodges (Democrat)
QUALIFICATIONS
- 48 years in the Death Care Industry
- Licensed mortician and funeral director
- Business owner – L Hodges Funeral Service
- Associate degree in Mortuary Science
- BS degree in Business Administration (Magna Cum Laude)
- Specialize in care and compassion for grieving families
- Trained in Electronic Death Registration System
MEMBERSHIPS
- Mississippi Funeral Directors/Morticians Association
- National Funeral Directors/Morticians Association
- Philadelphia M.B. Church
- Mu Chi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated
- Order of the Eastern Star
- Founder – Non-profit cancer organizations – You Are Not Alone (YANA); Struttin Pretty n Pink
- Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Citizen of the Year