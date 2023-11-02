2023 Lafayette County Election Candidate Bios – Sheriff, Coroner

Voters will be casting their votes in elections for statewide, regional and local positions next Tuesday.

In Lafayette County, residents will be voting for four Supervisor district elections, chancery clerk, coroner, two Justice Court Judge races, sheriff and tax assessor/collector.

Each day this week, Hotty Toddy News will run the bios of each candidate in two opposed Lafayette County races. Candidates will be listed in alphabetical order.

The bio information is provided by each candidate and therefore, will have different formats. The candidates supplied the information to the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

All bios are available to read on the Circuit Court Clerk’s website.

Today we visit the candidates running for Sheriff and Coroner.

***

Sheriff

Joey East (Independent, Incumbent)

Sheriff Joey East

Sheriff of Lafayette County, MS (2020-Current)

Married to Kimberly Harwell East they have four children: Megan 29, Jack-Wyatt 17, Maddie 14, and Josie 12

32 years’ service, FBI National Academy Graduate 229

6 years Chief /6 years Deputy Chief Oxford Police Dept

4 years as an investigator in the MS Attorney General Office

Honest, Loyal and Dedicated to serving the citizens of Oxford/Lafayette County

Jeff South (Republican)

With a strong commitment to integrity, public safety, and community service, I am poised to bring positive change and higher standards to the sheriff’s office.

Jeff South

I have been a resident of Lafayette County for the past eight years. Despite not being a lifelong resident, I quickly embraced the community and made it my home.

I began in 1996 as a volunteer police officer. Over the years, I worked diligently to enhance my skills and knowledge. I progressed through various roles, from reserve police officer to part-time officer, eventually becoming a full-time officer. Recognizing the importance of continuous improvement, I underwent extensive training, culminating over 2600 hrs. of academy and continuing education.

Through my dedication and hard work, I rose to the position of Chief of Police. Subsequently, I joined the lieutenant Governor’s security team, gaining valuable hands-on experience and diverse training. Throughout my career, my unwavering integrity and commitment to public trust have been fundamental to my success as a law enforcement professional.

******

Coroner

Glenn Coleman (Republican)

PERSONAL

Glenn Coleman

Lifelong resident of Lafayette County

Married to Nichole Coleman and they have three children, Mary-Massey, Gage and Sarah-Kay

Member of Community Church of Oxford

Growing up, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 146 and became an Eagle Scout in 1996

EDUCATION

Oxford High School 1998

University of Mississippi, Bachelors in Business Administration (2002)

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Associate Degree in Mortuary Science 2003

PROFESSIONAL

Owner of Coleman Funeral Home since 2004

Mississippi Certified Deputy Medical Examiner (2004-2017)

Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer for almost 20 years

Lafayette County Chief Deputy Medical Examiner (2009-2017)

Served under two previous Lafayette County Coroners: Lonnie Weaver and Rocky Kennedy

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Advanced Training

Mass Fatality Response Certified

Witnessed over 400 autopsies

As Deputy Coroner of Lafayette County, assist neighboring County Coroners with calls as needed

Completed over 300 hours of Death Investigation Training

Certified over 800 death certificates

Worked over 1,000 death investigations

LaVera Hodges (Democrat)

QUALIFICATIONS

LaVera Hodges

48 years in the Death Care Industry

Licensed mortician and funeral director

Business owner – L Hodges Funeral Service

Associate degree in Mortuary Science

BS degree in Business Administration (Magna Cum Laude)

Specialize in care and compassion for grieving families

Trained in Electronic Death Registration System

MEMBERSHIPS