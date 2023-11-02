YAC to Showcase Ornament Auction on UpTV’s ‘Small Town Christmas’

Lights, cameras, ornaments!

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council will host a faux ornament auction at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at The Powerhouse as a part of the filming for UPtv’s “Small Town Christmas.”

Local artists are invited to turn in their ornaments early at the Powerhouse by Nov. 10 for a chance to be featured on television.

UPtv’s “Small Town Christmas” features Megan Alexander, Inside Edition’s national correspondent and best-selling author, touring popular small towns across the United States and highlighting their Christmas traditions.

It’s no surprise that they chose Oxford as one of their stops. YAC’s Ornament Auction, as well as Visit Oxford’s Holly Jolly Holidays, will be highlighted as some of Oxford’s most beloved Christmas traditions.

The Holiday Ornament Auction is a tradition known to gather local art lovers and artists for an evening filled with ornaments created by artists and small bite stations hosted by popular local restaurants. YAC uses the proceeds from this event to provide the community with more arts-focused camps, classes, events, and more.

“YAC’s Ornament Auction is a classic tradition that we are excited to share on a national level. This event provides an opportunity where locals can come together during the holiday season and celebrate arts and culture within the community,” said Caroline Hourin, a YAC events committee member.

Artists who donate ornaments to the Holiday Ornament Auction will receive a complimentary membership to YAC. This membership comes with many benefits, such as discounted rates for events hosted by the organization as well as free admission to the Holiday Ornament Auction.

The UPtv filming will be open to the artists and their families who donate their ornaments by Nov. 10. If you are unable to create your ornament by that time, you can still donate your ornament for the official ornament auction by Dec. 1 at The Powerhouse.

The official Holiday Ornament Auction will be hosted on Dec. 8th at 6 p.m. at the Powerhouse. Small bites will be provided from the following restaurants: Bar Muse/Good Day Cafe, Taylor Grocery, Moe’s Barbecue, City Grocery Group, Quack’s, Honey Baked Ham, Party Waitin’ To Happen, SoLa, Velvet Ditch Coffee, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Homemade In Taylor.

For more information on how to get involved as an artist for YAC’s Ornament Auction,

to learn about all of this organization’s upcoming events, visit www.oxfordarts.com.