Monday, November 6, 2023
Former moderator of ‘Meet the Press,’ Chuck Todd Visits Ole Miss on Monday

Photos by Gini Burton 

Former moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd joined School of Journalism and New Media Dean Andrea Hickerson Monday, where they discussed “Trust, News and American Politics” in the Overby Auditorium.

