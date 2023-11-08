Trial Date in Lee’s Murder Set for October 2024

The man accused of killing Jimmy “Jay” Lee in July 2022 has been given a trial date; however, the date is almost a year away and will take place almost two and a half years since Lee went missing.

Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr. was arrested on July 22, 2022, and charged with Lee’s murder. He was indicted on a capital murder charge in March of this year.

Sheldon “Timmy” Herrington

On Nov. 1, an order setting the trial date for Oct. 15, 2024, was issued in the Lafayette County Circuit Court.

According to Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera, “the trial setting was by agreement between the parties.” However, a reason for why the trial date was set almost a year out was not given.

The indictment states that Herrington allegedly killed Lee while committing the felony crime of kidnapping.

If convicted, Lee could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8, 2022, when he left his apartment at Campus Walk Apartments.

While Herrington is charged with his murder, Lee’s body has not yet been recovered.

Jimmy “Jay” Lee. File photo

During the bond hearing in August 2022, prosecutors said the two men had known each other for about four months and had recently entered into a sexual relationship.

Lee, who studied social work at Ole Miss, graduated with his bachelor’s degree in May 2022 and was planning on attending graduate school at Ole Miss.

Herrington has been out on a $250,000 bond since December 2022.