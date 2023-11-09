Avoid Procrastination that Can Lead to Stress, Impacting Your Mental Well-Being

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Achieving balance is a key aspect of the college experience. There are many responsibilities for college students to juggle, such as school work, networking, recruitment, socialization, etc..

It is important to stay on top of what you need to get accomplished in order to not fall behind or cause unnecessary stress. Procrastination can lead to excessive stress, ultimately impacting your mental well-being.

One of the most beneficial things to help with this would be to keep track of your deadlines. This will help you to avoid putting off any work until the last minute.

People tend to get overwhelmed when they have multiple tasks at hand, so start small and set goals for yourself. Once you get started, it is much easier to keep going.

Part of the reason people procrastinate in the first place is because they are exposed to distractions.

Find somewhere quiet you can focus best and reward yourself with something you enjoy after you reach an efficient stopping point.

I have found rewarding myself to be the most beneficial thing for me when I have multiple tasks to complete and feel unmotivated. Taking breaks is crucial because overworking yourself will ultimately not help you in the long run.

Between assignments, consider activities like taking a walk, listening to music, or enjoying a snack to refresh yourself.

It is also important to hold yourself accountable; it is easy to fall into the habit of not studying and taking long breaks. Recognize these tendencies and remind yourself that your responsibilities don’t go away over time.

Once you’ve acknowledged your responsibilities, you should find increased motivation to be productive and avoid postponing your tasks.

Another thing that helps to avoid procrastination is to find people to study with who will not distract you. Personally, seeing someone else study gives me even more motivation; you can also help hold each other accountable.

Maintaining control over your tasks and assignments is crucial not only to prevent procrastination but also to protect your mental well-being.

