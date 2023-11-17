OMH vs MTSU Series Preview

By Russ Eddins

Hotty Toddy Intern

Ole Miss hockey has two must-win games this weekend against Middle Tennessee State University.

The Ice Rebs have six games against divisional opponents left, and they need to win all of them if they want to get into the playoffs.

Both games will take place at the Ford Ice Center, the home of MTSU hockey. They will take place at 8:45 p.m. CT tonight and tomorrow.

MTSU will stream the games on Live Barn. To find the game, type “Ford Ice Center” and click the one in Tennessee. There may be a couple of options, but finding the correct one should not take too long.

MTSU has a 5-7-2 record for 12 points. They are 8th in CHS D2.

The Ice Rebs are 3-7-0, have six points, and are last in CHS D2. With two wins this weekend, they can climb to 10th.

MTSUs best player is Donovan Yesnach. He is a right-winger. In 14 games this season, Yesnach has amassed 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points.

The most important key for the Ice Rebs this weekend is to control the pace of play and not slack up.

The whole team knows what is on the line this weekend. The Ice Rebs need two wins, or their playoff hopes are over.