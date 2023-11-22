Thanksgiving Closings, Buses and More

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, most government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

All city, county and local federal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Banks and post offices will be closed on Thursday. Check with individual bank branches about whether they are open Friday.

Friday’s regular trash collection will not change in the city or county; however, there will be no large item/rubbish pick-ups.

Garbage pickup, normally scheduled for Thursday in the city and in the county, was picked up on Wednesday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and be closed Thursday and Friday.

Parking around the Square will be free on Thursday.

OUT buses will not run on Thanksgiving. On Friday and Saturday, only Red North and South, Blue West and Blue/Grey and Purple will run.

According to the National Weather Service, the high for Thanksgiving is expected to be 55 degrees under sunny skies. The low should be around 38 degrees overnight.