Phillips Given $2M Bond After Being Charged With Murder of Bailey Reed

The man arrested for the murder of Baily Reed, 21, has been formally charged and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Kylan Phillips

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call on Thanksgiving about an unresponsive female involved in a domestic assault in the area of County Road 181.

Deputies found Kylan Phillips, 24, of Oxford, inside the residence, refusing to come outside. Deputies talked Phillips out of the house. After securing the scene, deputies and paramedics checked on the victim and found she had succumbed to the injuries from the assault.

The victim was later identified as Bailey Mae Reed, originally from Michigan but recently living in Oxford.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

Bailey Mae Reed. Image via Facebook

Phillips was later arrested, booked in at the Lafayette County Detention Center and placed on hold for the Lafayette County Sheriff Department Criminal Investigative Division.

On Monday, Phillips was formally charged with Reed’s murder. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Phillips a $2,000,000 bond. He is currently being held at the Detention Center and also has a hold placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Reed’s family fly her body home and assist her family with travel expenses to attend future court proceedings.

