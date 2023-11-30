Anna’s Advice: Don’t Give in to Peer Pressure

By Anna Belson

Hotty Toddy Intern



College is a time full of new adventures, experiencing all types of opportunities, and forming lifelong connections.

Amid this excitement, the pressure to fit in and comply with the expectations and norms of others can influence you to make decisions that don’t align with your values.

Finding your independence is something that everyone should experience when coming into college, leaving high school and scheduled routines behind.

Learning how to deal with peer pressure can be difficult without losing your sense of interest and identity.

Being yourself and staying true to who you are is important. It is okay to remove yourself from a situation that you are not enjoying or feeling comfortable with.

It is also important to surround yourself with people who respect your choices and support you.

Letting your friends know your boundaries helps them understand your decisions.

Learn to also respect other people’s opinions and decisions while sticking to your own and staying true to yourself.

College is a journey of self-discovery and growth, and straying away from peer pressure will ultimately help you discover your own path and embrace your experiences.

Next week, I will be discussing:

Be aware of what you post on social media.