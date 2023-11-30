Oxford ARC Participating in National Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event

Image provided

BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1–17.

This effort has helped more than 204,000 pets find loving homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest funded adoption event in the country. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.

During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes.

The Oxford Animal Resource Center will be participating in the event.

“Our nation’s animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, and its work has touched the lives of more than 720,000 pets and counting.

Overburdened shelters need community support. Get involved by adopting, fostering, volunteering or donating.

To see which dogs are available for adoption or for more information about Oxford ARC, visit https://oxfordarc.org.

The Oxford ARC is located at 413 McElroy Drive in Oxford.

Staff report