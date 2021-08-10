Oxford Commons Entertainment Block Granted Site Plan Approval

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Design rendering shows the future Oxford Commons-Entertainment Block. The site plan was approved Monday. Image via Oxford Planning Department

The Oxford Planning Commission approved Phase 2 of the Oxford Commons-Entertainment Block Monday that will feature two restaurants with outdoor dining and an outdoor stage.

The development is located northeast of the intersection of Sisk Avenue and Commonwealth Boulevard Last year, the commission approved Phase 1 of the mixed-use retail and entertainment area that started with a two-story building with retail and office space.

The Blackburn Group is the developer.

The commission also approved a variance to exceed the maximum allowed retaining wall height in a front yard. The maximum height is 4 feet and the developer asked for a 5-foot, 9-inch wall since the stage and outdoor area are below street level.

The plan calls for 272 parking spaces; however, the site plan shows 218 spaces. The developer has entered into an agreement with a nearby church to be able to use the church’s parking space when needed.

The commission approved the site plan but did include a condition to require the agreement with the church to be submitted in writing to the Planning Department and be a part of the site plan.

David Blackburn, president of The Blackburn Group, previously told Hottytoddy.com that he expects the restaurants with the music stage and outdoor venue to be open in the spring or summer of 2022.