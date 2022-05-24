Summer Sunset Series Returns to the Grove on June 5

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This June, the annual Summer Sunset Series returns to the Grove stage on the University of Mississippi campus.

Each Sunday in June, starting at 6 p.m., locals and visitors alike can bring a blanket or lawn chair and set up their own picnic while listening to live music.

The series will kick off on June 5, sponsored by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Thacker Mountain Radio Show.

Guests for the Grove show will include bestselling author Aimee Nezhukumatathil, southern novelist Taylor Brown plus songwriter Kate Teague and Oxford rock band, Madrik.

On June 12, the Bill Perry Quintet will take the stage, presented by the Center for the Study of Southern Culture.

On June 19, Alice Hasen and the Blaze will perform, presented by University of Mississippi Museum

The final performance of the Summer Sunset Series will feature Aaron Hall, presented by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council

Summer Sunset Series is a community event made possible through a collaboration of Visit Oxford, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, the Center for the Study of Southern Culture, the University of Mississippi Museum, the Ford Center for Performing Arts, the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and the Mississippi Arts Commission.

For more information, go to oxfordarts.com or visitoxfordms.com.