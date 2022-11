Keenan D. Thompson

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly harassing someone on a dating app.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 2, some filed a report in reference to harassment over a dating app.

After an investigation, Keenan Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.

Thompson was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was issued a $15,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Staff report