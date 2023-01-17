Open Rehearsal with Oxford Civic Chorus a Chance to See What it’s All About

Oxford Civic Chorus’s first rehearsal of the spring season is open to everyone – so grab a friend and come meet the singers and directors, sample the music and see what that choir is all about.

The chorus will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Oxford-University United Methodist Church in Wesley Hall.

Those who want to participate in the chorus can fill out an application online by visiting oxfordcivicchorus.org and clicking “Join Us!” to fill out the membership application.

The 2019 Chorus Impact Study found that adults of all ages who sing with others experience

better health, feel more connected to others and are more optimistic in general.

OCC members commit to attending Monday night rehearsals and participating in concerts on April 23 and May 7.

Semester dues ($50 regular/$25 students) cover the cost of music.

The May concert will be a benefit for Memory Makers, a day-care program for people with dementia.

To join, donate or learn more, visit oxfordcivicchorus.org or Facebook.com/OxfordCivicChorus.

Staff report