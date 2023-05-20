Celebration of Life Service for Johnny Morgan to be Held Tuesday

A Celebration of Life for John Jordan “Johnny” Morgan will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Oxford-University United Methodist Church.

Morgan, 76, died May 17 in a plane crash.

The Revs. Chris McAlilly and Warren Black will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at the church and again on Tuesday prior to the service, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Waller Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Morgan was born to the late Eddie Mack and Beryl Jordan Morgan. A lifelong resident of Oxford and Lafayette County, he graduated from Oxford High School in 1965 and graduated from the University of Mississippi with his degree in Business Administration.

Active in local, regional and state civic roles, Morgan’s passion for Mississippi and its residents was evident to all who knew him. Morgan worked tirelessly for the betterment of not just his own community, but all of Mississippi. He served as State Senator from 1984-1992, representing Lafayette, Yalobusha and Calhoun counties. He was later elected to serve on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors for District 2, serving as President of the Board for several years.

Morgan co-founded the Good Ole Boys and Gals, a gathering of friends, candidates, and political enthusiasts across the state. The event served as host for people from all parties and affiliations on his property.

He served as President of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, as well as serving on other boards such as the Oxford-University United Methodist Church, Mississippi Action for Progress, the local Powerhouse board, and Mississippi Blood Services. He was an owner and founder of Morgan White Insurance Group and CEO of Johnny Morgan & Associates Realty Firm, as well as Vice President of Binswanger National.

